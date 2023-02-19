Rigorous security measures adopted for protection of LEAs

Islamabad : Lahore or Multan could be the next target of the terrorist outfits after attacking Peshawar and Karachi Police Headquarters, the intelligence agencies warned in an analysis-based report submitted to concerned quarters of the government, suggesting rigorous security measures for the protection of law enforcement agencies including police stations and core police department, offices of intelligence and investigation departments. The threats hurled by the terrorist outfits in routine are analysed by the intelligence agencies in view of their terrorist activities to know their future plan, the sources maintained.

The Interior Ministry has written a letter to the investigating and intelligence agencies as well as all uniformed departments to take security measures at their offices to counter any possible act or attack from the terrorist groups during the existing wave of terrorism, the sources added.

“Technology-oriented policing and vigilance will be adopted by using Close Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras and operating drones technology at largely sensitive points of the capital city, while, the range of the Safe City venture would be expanded to Rawalpindi,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir told this correspondent when contacted and added that the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi could be covered till Asghar Mall Road which will later be broadened all over Rawalpindi.

The federal capital city would be protected inflexibly, devising the city into three security tiers – outermost tier, internal and innermost tier – of the administrative zones of the federal capital, the IGP averred adding that 400 extra CCTV cameras are being installed in and around the High-Security Zone including Diplomatic Enclave, Foreign Office and other sensitive installations housing in the Red Zone.

Nine police check posts have been set up around Islamabad – including Kati Pahari, 26 number Chungi, T-Cross Rawat, GT Road, New Margalla Road, D-12, the upper hill of Shah Allah Ditta joining Haripur, Manal Hill, Satra Meel and Murree Motorway – to resist and to counter the attempt to entering terrorist outfits in the jurisdiction of the federal capital.

“Specially instructed sniffing dogs unit, having the capability to detect the explosive material, would be engaged to point out people carrying explosive substances, would be laid at every entry and exit point around Islamabad,” the IGP maintained and added that the detector dogs were properly trained by the private and government institutions.

Three monitoring centres have been established in Safe City Headquarters, Red Zone, and Sadar Zone to keep an eye on the terrorist activities, he maintained and added that the monitoring centres will work round the clock.

“Abrupt checking and search and combing operations jointly conducted by the Counter Terrorism Squad (CTD), Eagle Squad, and local police, have been increased in different areas, especially on the outskirts of Islamabad to hunt down radicals living in surrounding areas of the federal capital, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the security agencies have secured all sensitive offices including FIA and IB Headquarters, the office of Special Branch, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, state-run television channel, Parliament House, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the PM House and Secretariat, and other susceptible buildings while vantage points have been established at susceptible areas of the metropolis.