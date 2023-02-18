Duty on sugary drinks hailed

Islamabad : Civil Society and Health Professionals applauded the government’s decision to impose excise duty on the juices and other sugary drinks through Supplementary Finance Bill 2023 tabled in the National Assembly and Senate. “Although the 10% excise duty on juices is low as compared to health cost of obesity and diabetes in Pakistan but still it is first good step on account of fiscal policies by Government to address increasing obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart diseases and other chronic diseases in the country”. they said says a press release.

Pakistan National Heart Association, Diabetic Association of Pakistan, International Diabetes Federation, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Pakistan Medical Association, World Bank, World Health Organization, National Commission on the Rights of Children, SUN Civil Society Alliance and several other healthy food policy advocates recommend increasing taxes on juices, carbonated beverages, squashes, syrups, energy drinks, iced tea and flavored milk.

“The Juices (including fruit juices) have high amount of sugar and are equally harmful for health as the other sugary drinks like carbonated beverages, squashes, syrups and other sweet drinks.