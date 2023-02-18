China’s Yuan scoops two titles in a row

ISLAMABAD: Qualifier Yuan Lu from China made it two in a row beating Kamonpanyakom Thadpong of Thailand in straight sets to win the boys’ singles title in the ITF Syed Dilawar Abbas Junior Tennis here at the SDA&PTF Complex courts Friday.

He also won the first leg with utmost ease. Yuan played an excellent game and exhibited a high standard of tennis throughout the match and did not allow his opponent to settle down in the final. Yuan won in straight sets 6-2 6-4.

Vlada Guryleva of Russia and Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) annexed the girls’ doubles title edging out Anastassiya KIM (KAZ) and Jinshu Xia (CHN) 7-5, 6-1. In the first set, Kim and Xia played aggressive tennis, taking 3-0 lead by breaking 1st and 3rd games of Taira and Vlada.

Taira and Vlada staged recovery making it 5-5 games all. In the 12th game, Taira and Valda played an excellent tennis to take the first set 7-5. In the second set, Taira & Vlada did not allow their opponent to settle down and continue to maintain their winning pace to win the second set and the final. Girls’ final will be played today (Saturday).

In the morning session, 2nd Seed Cem Atlamis (TUR) & Mikhail Khodorchenko (RUS) won the boys’ doubles title when they defeated Keagan Keith Jonathan (MAS) & Jihwan KIM (KOR) in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin was the chief guest on the occasion while Senator Nisar A. Memon was the guest of honor.

The ceremony was also attended by Maria Memon, former MNA, Akhtar Nawaz former DG PSB, Azeem Shah Advisor to President PTF, Major Rashid Khan, Col Gul Rehman Secretary General PTF, Syed Ali Murtaza, Ahsan Raza Zaidi and other family members of the Late Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas.

Results: Boys’ singles final: Yuan Lu (CHN) bt Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) 6-2, 6-4.