I am writing to express my deep concern for the declining state of regional languages in Pakistan. With the overwhelming dominance of Urdu and English, many of our regional languages are rapidly disappearing from public discourse, literature, and even everyday conversation. While many linguists and literary associations are tirelessly working for the promotion and preservation of these endangered languages, their efforts often go unrecognized and unsupported by the government. As a concerned citizen and a lover of linguistic diversity, I strongly urge the government to establish an awards scheme for the writers of regional languages.

This scheme will aim to recognize and reward the outstanding contributions of linguists, writers, and literary associations in promoting and preserving regional languages in Pakistan. This will not only encourage the growth of literature in regional languages but also promote the development of a vibrant and diverse literary culture in Pakistan. It will also help to foster a greater sense of national pride in our rich linguistic heritage, making us proud of our cultural diversity.

Rehmat Aziz Khan

Chitral