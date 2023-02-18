14th Karachi Literature Festival kicks off with theme ‘People, Planet and Possibilities’

The much-awaited 14th edition of the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) commenced on Friday at the Beach Luxury Hotel marking the beginning of a three-day literary extravaganza promising to captivate audiences with vibrant and diverse array of offerings.

The opening ceremony of the KLF was graced by celebrated philanthropist Dr Adeebul Hasan Rizvi as its chief guest. In his address, Dr Rizvi stressed the need for educating the people. He said that as a physician, he got to see firsthand the issues plaguing our people. “Do you think our children will have any sort of motivation to study when they’re on an empty stomach and torn clothes on their bodies? It is about time we as a nation focus on fulfilling the basic needs of the people. Education and health care being the most important. It is only then that our nation will move towards prosperity,” he said.

The theme of the KLF for this year is ‘People, Planet, and Possibilities’ focusing on the current economic and geopolitical hurdles that the world is facing, as well as the consequences of climate change, such as the catastrophic floods in Pakistan and the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

In his inaugural address, Arshad Saeed Hussain, the managing director of the Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan that has been the chief organiser of the annual event, said, “The Karachi Literature Festival is a beacon of hope and discourse, bringing together participants from around the country and around the world. Our theme for the 14th KLF, 'People, Planet, Possibilities,' reflects the challenging times we find ourselves in.”

He added that the OUP had remained unwavering in its mission to impart knowledge and cultivate a culture of comprehensive education, marked by pursuit of wisdom and a well-directed intellect.

US Consul General Karachi Nicole Theriot, Acting Deputy High Commissioner of the British Deputy High Commission Martin Dawson, Consul General of France Alexis Chahtanhtinsky and Consul General of Italy Danilo Giurdanella also graced the inaugural ceremony as guests of honour and shared their valuable insights.

The keynote speeches were delivered by fiction writer Noorul Huda Shah and Federal Environment Minister Sherry Rehman. Habib Bank Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Ali Habib and Getz Pharma Manager Corporate Communications Mikail Soomro also spoke on the occasion.

Towards the end of the event, seven book awards instituted by the KLF were also announced. The jury members for all three award categories comprised eminent literary personalities. KLF-Getz Pharma English Fiction Prize Award: The books shortlisted for this prize were Betrayal by Omar Shahid Hamid, Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie, The Lady of Sohanbela by Irshad AbdulKadir and The Year of Sound and Heat by Zain Saeed. The winner was Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie.

KLF-Getz Pharma Urdu Poetry Award: The shortlisted books were Nami Danaum by Shakeeb Jazib, Chiragh-e-Shakista by Farasat Rizvi, Mudfoon Aadmi ki Diary by Shanawar Ishaq. Mudfoon Aadmi ki Diary by Shanawar Ishaq won the prize.

KLF-Getz Pharma Urdu Prose Award: The books short-listed comprised Ajaib Khana by Irfan Javed, Maholiyati Tanaazur by Dr Aurangzeb Niazi, and Kahani Kafir by Shaheen Abbasi. Ajaib Khana by Irfan Javed was declared the winning entry.

Best Sindhi Book Prize went to Ghair Mozoon Mausam Jo Kahanyon by Mujib Otho, Best Punjabi Book Prize to Wabaa Te Waseb by Nain Sukh, Best Pashto Book Prize to La Kho Uwandai Yam by Qaiser Afridi and Best Balochi Book Prize to Shahwahag by Dr AR Daad.

The inaugural ceremony was concluded by a majestic performance by Farah Yasmeen Shaikh titled ‘Raqs e Shukr’. It was a brilliantly portrayed performance paying tribute to Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Iqbal Bano.

As the sun set over the horizon, a few sessions took place on the first day, including a talk on the collected poetry of Iftikhar Arif. Following the inauguration on the first day, the subsequent two days offer various sessions and activities., including discussions, reading sessions, author signings, live performances and an art exhibition. The festival will also host a book fair.