Four martyred as Karachi Police Office cleared of terrorists

Security personnel inspect a police compound after it was attacked by Pakistani Taliban in Karachi on February 17, 2023.— AFP

KARACHI: In an hours-long operation, police commandos and paramilitary soldiers cleared the Karachi Police Office (KPO) of terrorists, who had stormed the building on Friday evening.

All three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, embraced martyrdom in the nerve-racking operation that lasted for more than four hours.

Seventeen other people, including police and Rangers personnel, were also injured in the terror attack, which occurred after a deadly suicide attack at a Peshawar Civil Lines mosque that left at least 85 dead.

DIG East Muqadas Haider, DIG South Ifran Baloch, DIG Rapid Response Force (RRF) Nasir Aftab, Special Security Unit (SSU) and Sindh Rangers participated in the tense operation. The Pakistan Army also assisted the law enforcers.

Sindh Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, told The News that three terrorists had been killed in the operation. He claimed no advanced terror threat information to the Karachi Police Office. Following the attack, the IGP ordered extraordinary security measures at the police headquarters across Sindh. He also ordered expanding the intelligence network.

Officials said the terrorists approached the premises of the Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated near the FTC Building on Sharea Faisal in a white Corolla car on Friday evening. They approached the KPO from the Saddar Police Station. When police officials on duty asked the occupants to identify themselves, they opened fire and lobbed a grenade at the main gate of the KPO, forcing the policemen to take cover and retaliate. Soon afterwards, commandos sprang into action to counter the terrorists, who had now entrenched themselves in the five-storeyed police installation.

They were soon joined by several officials from the East and South Police Ranges who cordoned off the area by blocking both tracks of the busy Sharae Faisal from the FTC to Regent Plaza. They also took positions at the Police Lines where the residential quarters of policemen are located. By that time, a fierce gunbattle had already ensued.

As the attackers moved from one floor to the next at the KPO, the lights were switched off. A large contingent of police and special forces rushed inside the police complex. Moreover, the Sindh Rangers also came to assist the police in taking out the terrorists.

The commandos continued the operation against the terrorists clearing the KPO floors from the mezzanine to the fourth floor. As the terrorists rushed to the rooftop of the building after fleeing the emergent police action, the SSU snipers deployed on the nearby buildings and SSU commandos engaged them. Another batch of SSU commandos evacuated the injured personnel from the building during the firing.

Talking to The News, DIG Muqadas Haider, who entered the KPO with cops, said they had killed two terrorists, besides the one killed by the Rangers troops. He added that two terrorists were killed on the rooftop, while one blew himself up on the 4th floor.

DIG Haider said terrorists were also carrying bags that contained food items and were equipped with lethal weapons, including AK-47 which showed they had a long-term plan but they never got the chance.

DIG South Irfan Baloch said the terrorists had attacked the complex from two to three sides. Police also rescued the trapped 40-50 police officials and staff, he said.

Officials said that after the incident, security had been beefed up at all police stations and other sensitive areas and buildings in Karachi. A strict vigil has been ordered at the police stations across the city.

Towards the end, personnel of the Bomb Disposal Squad cleared the building by defusing suicide jackets that two of the killed terrorists were wearing.

The Sindh Rangers spokesman in a statement said that in response to information about the attack on the Karachi police chief’s office, Rangers QRF cordoned off the area. They also joined the police in operation against the terrorists. He added that the Rangers Anti-Terrorist Wing continued the clearance operation on the fourth floor of the police officer. Brigadiers and wing commanders of the Rangers Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) led the operation. Six Rangers personnel who were taken to the Jinnah Hospital were injured in the operation.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh IGP office, police commandos killed three terrorists during the intense fire exchange. One terrorist was killed when his jacket exploded during police firing, while two were killed in an exchange of fire with the police. This major operation was carried out bravely by the DIGs of RRF, South and East as well as by other officers and men. Rangers and Army personnel also took part in the operation along with the police.

On receiving information about the incident, the chief minister reached the IG office and supervised the operation from the Command and Control Centre. “Alhamdulillah, KPO and its surroundings have been cleared from terrorists,” said the statement.

According to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, police constables Ghulam Abbas, Saeed (lift operator), Rangers sub-inspector Taimur and sanitary worker Ajmal were martyred in the attack. SI Taimur hailed from Multan.

Seventeen people, including personnel of the law enforcement agency, were also injured. They were identified as Edhi volunteer Sajid, Rangers personnel Abdul Latif, Abdul Rahim, Imran, Samar, Tahir, Altaf and Umair. The injured from various police branches included SSU DSP Haji Abdul Razzaq, Inspector Abdul Khaliq, Mauripur SHO Inspector Ghulam Hussain Korai, HC Zarhab, SSU police constable Rizwan, PC Latif, PC Taimur, and PC Nauman.

After the clearance of the KPO, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and inquired after the health of those injured in the terrorist attack.

He said that initially it was said three to five terrorists were involved in the attack. He said it would be investigated if there was a security lapse. However, he said the Pakistan Super League matches would not be affected by the terrorist incident and it would continue as usual.

Addressing the injured law enforcers, Shah praised their bravery, saying that it was their valour that eliminated the terrorists.

Speaking to the media in the wee hours of Saturday, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said these kinds of attacks would not demoralise the police, armed forces and the people of the country.

Talking to media Addl IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho ruled out a specific intelligence warning of an impending terrorist attack, though there was a general threat like rest of the country. He said investigations are on and the terrorists would be brought to book.

He said his police force bravely took out the terrorists in a quick operation, otherwise the loss of life could have been more. The Addl IG Karachi said the conditon of some of the injured policemen was critical.

Afzal Nadeem Dogar adds: A few hours before the attack on the KPO, Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon had checked the security of the emergency backdoor and the watch tower at the Central Police Office. He issued instructions to improve security.

After Friday prayers, Memon visited the KPO backyard and checked the emergency gate located towards the Railway Colony. He voiced security concerns and ordered deployment of more snipers there. According to police sources, intelligence institutions had voiced security concern about police headquarters.

AFP adds: A spokesman for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility in a WhatsApp message to AFP.

“Our Mujahideen martyrs have attacked Karachi Police Office. More details to follow,” he said.