Khaqan meets Maryam, says PMLN not to contest by-polls

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (left) and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — Online

LAHORE: As per the decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) will not participate in the upcoming by-polls.

This was announced by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while talking to the media at the party’s Model Town office. He said the party would not participate in the upcoming by-polls. He came to Model Town to meet PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Party sources said the meeting dispelled the impression that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had not accepted Maryam Nawaz as senior vice president of the party. Earlier, Khaqan had been serving the party as the senior vice president. Party sources said Maryam Nawaz had already started meeting the disgruntled party leaders as the PMLN chief organiser.

Sources said on Thursday Maryam Nawaz had detailed conversation with Shahid Khaqan and assured him that the party and its leadership had full faith in him. “I am your sister; I want to play my role in the development of the party and the country under your guidance,” sources quoted Maryam as having said.

She told Shahid Abbasi that under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, everyone would work together for the party. “Leaders like you are the pride of the party and your eternal sacrifices cannot be forgotten,” Maryam Nawaz said.

Sources said Shahid Khaqan told Maryam Nawaz that he had dedicated his everything to the party. “Nawaz Sharif is my leader, while Shehbaz Sharif’s guidance has always been with me,” he said adding that he loved Nawaz Sharif and that’s why he was in the PMLN. He clarified that he had not distanced himself from the PMLN and was still in touch with Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference outside the PMLN Model Town office, Talal Chaudhry said justice should be reviewed for two former prime ministers [Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan], who were not treated equally. He said Nawaz Sharif was directed to come to the court within an hour, whereas in the case of Imran Khan, he was being asked as to when he will come.

He said the mini budget was the result of the policies and agreement signed by Imran Khan with the IMF. He said the PMLN had not taken a single decision for itself, but only to save the country.

“We too could have taken Imran Khan’s path; we too could have lied, manipulated, but we took the difficult path,” he said adding the PMLN had been politically damaged by taking difficult decisions, but “we are proud that we have saved the country”.

“Imran Khan uses the treadmill in Zaman Park every day, but is not ready to appear before the court,” he said and added that everyone should be equal in a justice system.

He said that in the present circumstances, fair and transparent elections could not be held. He said Imran Khan was declared Sadiq and Ameen but he did not recognise his own daughter.

He claimed that as per the agreement between the IMF and Imran Khan government, taxes of Rs870 billion would have to be imposed, but Ishaq Dar imposed taxes of only Rs170 billion.