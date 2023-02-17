 
close
Friday February 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

‘Mera Sohna Lahore’ cleanliness drive launched

By Our Correspondent
February 17, 2023

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started a cleanliness campaign ‘Mera Sohna Lahore’ here on Thursday.

Under the campaign, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din inaugurated the new fleet of night operations including nine new mechanical washers and four new modern style mechanical sweepers.

Deputy CEO Azeem Shaukat Awan, DGM Operation Bilal Ashraf was also present at the

inauguration ceremony and briefed CEO Babar Sahib Din about the new machinery.

Comments