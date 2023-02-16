Man killed, two wounded, in Manghopir firing

A man was killed and two others, including a girl, wounded in a firing incident in Karachi’s Ghazi Town area on Wednesday. The suspected culprit was captured by a crowd, who severely beat him up before handing him over to police.

Quoting initial investigations, police said the incident took place in the Ghazi Goth area of Manghopir where a man was talking over a mobile phone while sitting on a motorcycle when the suspect arrived and sat on the same motorcycle.

He had some discussion with the motorcyclist following, which he shot him, resulting in his death. After the firing, he attempted to flee the scene by taking another motorcyclist as a hostage.

However, a crowd gathered at the scene, prompting the suspect to open fire, which resulted in injuries to a man and a young girl. The crowd managed to get hold of the suspect. They beat him up severely before police arrived and took him into custody.

The casualties were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased man was identified as 28-year-old Fahad and the injured persons as Saleem and Asma. SHO Sarfaraz said it seemed the suspect had some relation with the deceased person but it would become clear once the suspect’s statement was recorded. The officer added that currently the suspect who was not in a position to record his statement. Further investigations are under way.