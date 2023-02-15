Factory sealed over pollution

JAMRUD: The Jamrud administration on Tuesday sealed a factory for allegedly polluting the environment.

The action was taken in the Shakas area on the complaint of the residents.

The residents had filed an application with the administration and complained that some factories were polluting the environment and that was affecting the health of the people. Jamrud Additional Assistant Commissioner Malik Ahsan Tahir and Tehsilsar Bilal Khattak visited Shahkas to inspect the factories.

They shut down an industrial unit that was found spreading pollution and a report was sent to the relevant department.