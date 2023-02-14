Polls date: Contempt plea filed against ECP, Punjab governor

LAHORE: A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not giving the date of elections in the province.

The petition, filed by a citizen Munir Ahmad through Azhar Siddique Advocate, stated that the court had ordered for giving the election schedule till Sunday; however, the electoral watchdog as well as the governor failed to comply with the court order.

The plaintiff argued that it is necessary to hold polls within 90 days of the assembly’s dissolution as per the Constitution and that a constitutional crisis could emerge if date for the Punjab Assembly polls was not announced.