China Study Centre launches art exhibition

PESHAWAR: China Study Centre, University of Peshawar launched a three-day art exhibition on Monday to highlight the importance of the Pak-China relations which have stood the test of time.

The theme is “Pakistan-China All Weather Friendship”. It focuses on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Chinese art and cultural heritage (buildings, monuments, landscapes, books, works of art, artifacts, traditions, language, calligraphy, culturally significant landscapes, and biodiversity).

Students, teachers, and artists across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part in the art exhibition. A total of 50 art pieces have been selected for the art competition by the organizers.The exhibition was inaugurated by Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, secretary of Pakistan China Friendship Association KP, in the presence of a large number of students, scholars, academia and teachers.

Some among the academia were Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director of China Study Centre, UoP, Dr. Fazlur-Rahman, Associate Professor, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, UoP and Dr. Nadir Ali Khan, Assistant Professor, UoP.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani said the China Study Centre of the UoP is playing a vital role in bringing Pakistan and China closer. “Through these activities, people will be able to know more about China, its culture, history, and architecture, etc,” he added and appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar and his team in organizing such activities.

Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar said the China Study Centre organizes different activities focusing on Pakistan-China friendship. He hoped this art competition would help people understand the Chinese language, culture, history, traditions, CPEC and BRI, etc.

The top 10 participants in the art competition will be awarded cash prizes and certificates. The prize distribution ceremony will be held Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the China Study Centre.