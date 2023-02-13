Pakistan get chance to move back into Davis Cup Group 1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will get a good opportunity to move back into the Davis Cup Group 1 as they will be taking on Indonesia at home most probably on the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts in September this year.

Lithuania defeated Pakistan fair and square to stay in Group 1 while Pakistan were relegated to Group II. The Greenshirts have now a very good opportunity to move back into Group I courtesy of the home advantage they will be having at the grass courts.

“Pakistan is lucky to have been drawn to play at home at the outset of the Group II engagement. It is no secret that we have won so many ties on grass courts and have even beaten the best on our way to make it to Group 1,” Pakistan top player Aqeel Khan told The News. "Besides Korea, Pakistan defeated China, Lithuania, Latvia and other leading countries to stay in Group I. Recently Pakistan were defeated by Lithuania on slow hard courts at home. They were too good on that surface. They have proved yet again that home surface plays a vital role in a team’s success," he said.

Aqeel said that youngsters would have to improve their performance manifold in order to keep Pakistan as one of the leading Davis Cup teams.

“Look I and Aisamul Haq are now above 40 and not in the best physical condition to play singles regularly. The youngsters will have to pick up their game in order to compete against the best around. Sadly that has not been happening. Youngsters have not succeeded in coming up to the level where they can pose a threat to the best around,” Aqeel said.

He hoped by the time the September tie approaches, these youngsters would be in better shape. “What they need is extra hard work and regular exposure at national and international level.”

Aqeel, however, said that he might have to play the singles himself even in September. “I was never afraid of playing singles. Last year I decided not to flex my muscles in singles but as the things are right now, I believe I have to play the singles even in September.”

Both Aisam and Aqeel have been regularly playing doubles and would continue to do so. “When the country requires, Aisam also plays singles. But you cannot expect us to play singles all the time at this age.”