This refers to the news story ‘Jail Bharo’ drive should start with Bushra Bibi: Maryam’ (February 10, 2023). It has become a tired trend for the sitting governments to blame the previous governments for the situation of the country rather than focusing on their performance.

Meanwhile, the opposition does all it can to get back at the incumbents for having the temerity to remove them from power in a democratic manner. None of this has anything to do with policymaking and good governance. Who does and doesn’t go to jail matters little to the well-being of the people. It’s time to ditch these dated antics and get down to the business of actual administration.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat