PHC sacks judge over Rs15m corruption

PESHAWAR: A district and sessions judge has been sacked on corruption charges, says an order issued by the Registrar Peshawar High Court (PHC).

According to the order, District and Sessions Judge Syed Asghar Shah has been terminated from the service over corruption charges. The corruption charges have been proved against the judge after an investigation, the order added. The accused was issued a showcause notice. However, he failed to give a satisfactory reply.

The order maintained that Rs12 million have been recovered from the accused while Rs3 million are yet to be recovered. The accused has been sacked under the government Civil Servant Rules 2011.