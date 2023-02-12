Security steps for foreigners, terrorism reviewed

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has directed Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), including police, to increase security of foreigners, especially Chinese citizens across the country.

Sana was chairing a meeting at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Saturday. The meeting was called to review the security arrangements for foreigners and measures against terrorism. During the meeting, the minister reviewed the anti-terrorism measures and security of foreigners across the province.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, National Coordinator NACTA Muhammad Tahir Rai, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, JDG Intelligence Bureau Lahore, Home Secretary Punjab, Additional IG CTD and PSCA Managing Director Kamran Khan attended the meeting.

The minister directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the people and foreigners. He said that on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all possible arrangements should be taken for the security of people, adding that it was among the top priorities of the government to ensure a safe environment for every person, including foreigners.

He said that comprehensive security should be provided to Chinese working on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Rana Sanaullah said that all the security departments, particularly Punjab Police and Intelligence Bureau, should work jointly for security purposes, adding that every possible step should be ensured for security of foreigners.

The minister directed to put in place effective reforms in Punjab Safe City Authority and Counter Terrorism Department, so that hardworking and competent officers could be encouraged.

He directed that the PSCA should ensure monitoring and surveillance of 100 percent areas in Lahore through cameras as currently 50 percent areas of provincial capital were being monitored. He said he will visit various cities to review security arrangements on the directions of prime minister.