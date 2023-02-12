Unstoppable climb

Petrol prices are skyrocketing, affecting each and everything that we use in our daily lives. I have lost count of the number of times the petrol price has increased in the last three years and dread to think how many more times it will rise in the next three.

We need long-term projects to stop fuel prices from draining our pockets any further. This includes increasing housing density, building footpaths and public transport networks and a national transition towards electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Ayesha Anwar

Lahore