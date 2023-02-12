Unstoppable climb

Petrol prices are skyrocketing, affecting each and everything that we use in our daily lives. I have lost count of the number of times the petrol price has increased in the last three years and dread to think how many more times it will rise in the next three.
We need long-term projects to stop fuel prices from draining our pockets any further. This includes increasing housing density, building footpaths and public transport networks and a national transition towards electric vehicles and renewable energy.
Ayesha Anwar
Lahore
With the level of competition in the job market getting harder every year, our students are under more pressure than...
We have a history of lies and deceit. We have an unbeaten track record of corruption and breeding corruption....
The wait is finally over as the PSL is all set to kick off on Monday, February 13. We should be proud of ourselves...
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced the imposition of Rs170 billion in taxes, according to reports. These taxes...
The hard work of overseas Pakistanis is being devalued by the gap in the official and open market exchange rates. In...
Pakistan has become a leaderless country. The leadership crisis has unfolded over decades and left the country without...
Comments