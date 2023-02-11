Three PHC judges take oath

PESHAWAR: Three additional judges took oath as permanent judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday.

PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan administered the oath to Justice Muhammad Faheem Wali, Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel and Justice Ijaz Khan.

They were appointed PHC additional judges last year. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan approved their elevation as permanent judges of the PHC recently.

All PHC judges, KP advocate general, district and sessions judges of Peshawar, office-bearers of KP Bar Council, Peshawar High Court Bar Association and other associations, senior lawyers and others attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Meanwhile, the PHC notified the transfer and posting of 142 judicial officers.

The PHC chief justices had issued orders of transfer and posting of 142 judges of the subordinate judiciary.

According to notifications, 35 senior civil judges, 13 district and sessions judges, 33 additional sessions judges and 61 civil judges/judicial magistrates are among the transferred judges.

All the district and sessions judges were directed to distribute the cases of vacant court amongst the other courts of the competent jurisdiction equally, said a communique.