SHC issues notices to NAB’s special prosecutor, others in land allotment case

The Sindh High Court issued notices to the federal law officer and the special prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau on a petition seeking suspension of the bureau’s letter for stop any kind of transaction with regard to 36 acres of land in District East, Karachi.

Petitioner Iqbal Ahmed submitted that NAB had issued the letter to the deputy commissioner in respect of the aggregated 36 acres of land in Deh Songal and Deh Okweari in connection with a NAB investigation against former revenue officials Gul Hasan Channa and Abdul Razzak Qureshi in an illegal allotment case.

He said he is a lawful allottee of 18 acres at Section 17-B, Scheme 33, after the payment of all outstanding amounts to the revenue department. The counsel submitted that the land came under caution imposed by NAB following the filing of a reference against former revenue officials Gul Hasan Channa and Abdul Razzak Qureshi over illegal allotment of 272 acres in District East on fake evacuee claims.

The petitioner’s counsel Afshan Ghazanfar submitted that the petitioner was not a party in the reference and now he could not sell or utilise the land for any other purpose as the property is allegedly under caution by NAB.