Lost in the woods

Imran Khan’s decision to lead the PTI out of the federal and two provincial assemblies has been very costly for his party and the country. The matter of election dates will, in all likelihood, reach the courts and there is no guarantee they will side with the PTI.

Meanwhile, the PDM keeps stacking the state apparatus in its favour, most notably through a hitherto untold number of cabinet appointments. The solution lies in reaching a consensus with the other political parties. Barring that, the PTI will remain stuck in the political wilderness until the next elections and there is, as yet, no clear indication as to how long that could be.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala