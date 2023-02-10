Qureshi slams ‘false’ cases against PTI leaders, workers

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has condemned ‘false’ cases against PTI leaders Amir Dogar, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Nadeem Qureshi and workers.
Addressing a ceremony in NA-156 here on Thursday, he said the caretaker government’s responsibility was to hold transparent elections, but it was trying to escape elections. For this purpose, they are resorting to false cases and arrests. The government is actually panicked by the popularity of the PTI and its chief Imran Khan. He feared more inflation in the days ahead.
