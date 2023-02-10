SHC moved against ‘enforced disappearance’ of Elahi’s secretary, three others

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers, Sindh IG and others on a petition against the enforced disappearance of secretary to former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and three others near Karachi.

Petitioner Omer Iftikhar submitted that his father-in-law Mohammad Khan Bhatti, along with SP Major (retd) Faisal Hussain and his two employees, was travelling to Karachi from Lahore on February 6 at his private vehicle when they were allegedly picked up by the personnel of law enforcement agencies.

He submitted that he last time contacted the detainee around 6:45 pm when he was near Karachi and informed that his vehicle had been stopped by the personnel of law enforcement agencies and that he was about to be arrested.

The petitioner’s counsel, Ayan Memon, submitted that the family members of the petitioners were unable to trace or get in contact with any of the missing persons and that they did not receive any intimation with regard to their arrest made by any law enforcement agencies.

The counsel apprehended that the missing persons had been arrested by the law enforcement agencies and would be subject to false accusations or an indefinite period of illegal confinement.

He submitted that the detention was a blatant violation of the fundamental rights of the detainees as enshrined under the Constitution. The counsel submitted that in view of prevailing political situation in the country and the victimisation of opponents by the incumbent regime, it is quite apparent that the enforced disappearance of missing persons was politically motivated as the petitioner had a close association with former Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who is arch rival of the incumbent regime in the Centre and Sindh.

He requested the court to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to produce the detainees before the court, provide details of pending cases against them and release them, if they are not required in any cases.

The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, after preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers and sought their comments within 10 days.