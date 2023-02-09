Four-member squad for Badminton Asia Mixed Team C'ship

LAHORE: A four-member Pakistan team will feature in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship, scheduled to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, UAE, from February 14.

The male players are Murad Ali and Irfan Bhatti while the female athletes are Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazalla Siddiqui.

Pakistan will face Japan in their opener. Pakistan will play their second and third matches against Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, respectively.

Teams have been divided into four groups. Group A comprises China, South Korea, Singapore and Uzbekistan. Group B has Malaysia, India, Kazakhstan and the UAE. Group C consists of Indonesia, Thailand, Bahrain, Syria, and Lebanon. Group D comprises Pakistan, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong.