IHC seeks ECP reply in PPP, PMLN funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan on a plea to scrutinise the funding of PPP and PMLN.

A single bench comprising Chief Justice Amir Farooq took up the party funding case against PPP, PMLN and JUIF on a petition filed by PTI leader Farrukh Habib. A progress report from the ECP on the case was submitted in the court.

During the hearing, the court inquired how much time the scrutiny would take to complete. The ECP DG law informed the court it was a matter of transaction of thousands and they were working on it. The PTI counsel said their cases had started together but could not be completed. He also sought a copy of the ECP report.

The court directed the ECP to hire a chartered accountant and forensic expert for the case. “Today, transactions of millions of rupees take place in bags. The IMF also wants that there should be a documented economy. Transactions of billions of rupees are being made on parchis (paper slip) in big cities,” it observed.

The court adjourned the case till March 2.