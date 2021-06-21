FM Qureshi hits out at Afghanistan NSA's anti-Pakistan remarks

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing a press conference in Multan, on June 12, 2021. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday hit out at Afghanistan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib, saying that he had not served his country well by issuing anti-Pakistan remarks.

The foreign minister was addressing a news conference in Islamabad where he spoke on various issues, including the Afghan Peace Process.

FM Qureshi said he was neither the Taliban's spokesperson nor the group's lawyer.

"I am only Pakistan's foreign minister," FM Qureshi said.

Last week, talking to TRT World during his visit to Antalya, Turkey, the foreign minister had said that one "cannot pass the buck to Pakistan" for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister had said that Pakistan had been engaged constructively for peace and stability in Afghanistan and would continue to do so.

“But this is a shared responsibility. You cannot pass the buck towards Pakistan.

"Pakistan is one regional player. There are other global players and there are other interests that are paramount in the region,” the foreign minister said.

FM Qureshi lashes out at Afghan NSA

On June 5, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had lashed out at the Afghan NSA for his comments against Pakistan and called on him to "reflect and correct" his behaviour.

Responding to media queries on June 19, the Foreign Office spokesperson had strongly condemned the "baseless insinuations" by the Afghan NSA and noted that Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process has been widely acknowledged by the international community.