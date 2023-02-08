1,900 individuals, vehicles checked during snap checking

Islamabad: The Eagle Squad of Islamabad Capital Police have checked over 1900 suspicious persons, motorcycles and vehicles, police said.

The Eagle Squad are working under a safe city Islamabad centralized system, which is deployed in different areas of the city for patrolling and crime prevention, he added. During the last 24 hours, the Eagle Squad checked 90 pedestrians, 970 motorcycles and 840 vehicles during special and snap checking out of which 23 suspicious individuals were shifted to different police stations, while 221 motorcycles and 09 vehicles were impounded at various police stations. Eagle Squad also ensured the arrest of the numerous accused involved in different criminal activities.