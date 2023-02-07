Imran’s popularity on the rise: Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the country is at the most critical juncture. For the country’s survival, people should come out and expose the PDM. Because of the corruption of PPP and PMLN leaders, people have started hating them. The PPP ideology revolves around corruption and the prevailing inflation will buffet the PDM leadership.

Addressing a delegation of the Insaf Labor Wing here on Monday, he said people didn’t trust Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman. Imran Khan is the only hope of people. The country is currently in the severest economic crisis. Every section of the society including the labour class is worried. The stoves of the poor are extinguished. Unemployment has increased. Industries are shutting down and inflation has increased tremendously. He said the prices of petroleum products were increased by Rs 35 per litre while an additional increase of Rs 50 was being planned. People are seen standing in queues for hours to buy flour. In the next elections, people will reject the PDM on the basis of their corruption and inflation.

He said Imran Khan’s popularity had increased instead of decreasing after his separation from power. People have rejected all allegations against Imran Khan. He said the PTI was the only party having roots in every corner of the country.