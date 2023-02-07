PMLN leader says party ready for polls

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) central vice president Sardar Mohammad Yousuf said on Monday that his party was ready to go for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“As the Election Commission of Pakistan issues a schedule, our campaign will be launched the same day as PMLN is the only party which can put the country on the path to development,” he said while speaking to journalists here.

Yousuf earlier in the day presided over a meeting for the preparations of the party’s public gathering to be held in Abbottabad on February 9 and PMLN senior vice-president Mariam Nawaz would also address it.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for the country’s economic turmoil and triggered political instability through what he called corruption and financial ambiguities.“Our party would install the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a landslide victory in elections as people are fed-up with PTI,” Yousuf said.

He said that Hazara Electricity Supply Company was a gift of the PMLN for people of the division as hundreds and thousands of employment opportunities would be created and issues related to power outages and low voltage would also be addressed through it.

Speaking on the occasion, PMLN district president Zafar Mehmood said that the party’s workers and activists were moving door-to-door to mobilise people for Mariam’s public gathering in Abbottabad.