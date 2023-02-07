Alternatives ignored

I would like to ask why it is always the IMF that is the answer to our economic problems? If there are fiscal issues, why can we not solve them by forcing the bureaucracy to take a pay cut, bringing the rich into the tax net and eliminating wasteful expenditures?

If there is a forex problem, why have we not placed strict restrictions on capital outflows? These are the questions that the public needs to ask the government and the latter has to give a clear answer.

Marvi Malik

Sukkur