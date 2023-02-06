 
Monday February 06, 2023
Kashmir Day sports festival organised

By Our Correspondent
February 06, 2023

KARACHI: A sports festival was organised here at the KPT Sports Complex in connection with Kashmir Day under the supervision of Sindh Youth Sports department.

Competitions in football, basketball, table tennis and badminton were held. The participants said in a joint statement that the global community should play its role and raise voice for the people of occupied Kashmir.

KPT Sports Manager Major (retd) Mehmood Riaz distributed prizes.

