Two young men shot dead in Landhi, Lyari

Two young men were shot dead and six others wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Sunday.

A firing incident took place on the night between Saturday and Sunday in Mansehra Colony in Landhi within the limits of the Sharafi Goth police station, in which a young man, identified as 22-year-old Asad Ali, son of Yusuf, was killed.

Police said the perpetrator had been identified as Shabbir, adding that although he had managed to escape after the crime, police later traced and arrested him. SHO Ayub Odho said police could not find bullet shells from the crime scene and as the arrested suspect had thrown away the weapon, the investigators had not found it yet.

The officer said the deceased youth and the suspect were relatives. They lived in rented houses in Mansehra Colony and were labourers by profession.

According to SHO, Ali and Shabbir wanted to marry the same girl who lived living in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and the latter killed the former over the marriage dispute. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, a young man, Sarfaraz, 25, son of Noor, was shot dead in a firing incident in the Lyari area within the limits of the Chakiwara police station. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Police said they had recovered two empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene. They added that two suspects arrived on a motorcycle at a snooker club, and shot the victim before fleeing. The deceased youth lived in the same area. The motive behind his killing is yet to be ascertained, police said.

In another firing incident, a 30-year-old man, Nasir, son of Akhtar Abid, was wounded by robbers for offering resistance during a mugging bid on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road within the limits of the Mobina Town police station.

He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). In another incident, 35-year-old Yusuf, son of Ahmed, was injured as a result of firing over a personal dispute within the limits of the Sukkan police station. He was shifted to the JPMC.

Similarly, Yasin, 40, son of Saleem, was injured by unidentified suspects within the limits of the Steel Town police station. Within the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police, 30-year-old Asif, son of Sultan, was shot and injured over a personal dispute in Gulistan Society in the Quaidabad area.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old teenager, Suleman, son of Khursheed, was injured after a stray bullet hit him in the Ittehad Town area. He was taken to the Civil Hospital. In another incident, 24-year-old Imam Shah, son of Gul Wahab Shah, was injured after a stray bullet hit him in the Pirabad area.