VC, NC chairmen decry suspension ahead of by-elections

MANSEHRA: Village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen on Saturday denounced their suspension by the Election Commission until the by-elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The provincial government didn’t release the development and other funds to the local governments and in such a situation, the village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen couldn’t influence the by-elections being held across the province,” said Basharat Ali Swati, the Safada village council chairman, while addressing a meeting attended by the village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen.

The chairmen from different village and neighbourhood councils across the district attended the meeting and demanded the Election Commission to review its decision.