VC, NC chairmen decry suspension ahead of by-elections

MANSEHRA: Village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen on Saturday denounced their suspension by the Election Commission until the by-elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“The provincial government didn’t release the development and other funds to the local governments and in such a situation, the village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen couldn’t influence the by-elections being held across the province,” said Basharat Ali Swati, the Safada village council chairman, while addressing a meeting attended by the village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen.
The chairmen from different village and neighbourhood councils across the district attended the meeting and demanded the Election Commission to review its decision.
TAKHTBHAI: Police arrested three proclaimed offenders, four drug peddlers besides other suspects and recovered 5kg...
PESHAWAR: Former interior minister and Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday visited the...
MANSEHRA: The differences in the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Torghar chapter over the allotment of the party ticket...
SWABI: The police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested four militants and recovered a huge cache of arms and...
PESHAWAR: Governor Ghulam Ali on Saturday visited the Lady Reading Hospital and inquired after the cops who sustained...
LAHORE: Alkhidmat distributed winter packages worth Rs700m to one hundred and fifty thousand flood-affected people...
Comments