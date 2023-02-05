Meeting discusses incomplete schools in Hazara

PESHAWAR: A meeting on Saturday took stock of the situation with regard to incomplete schools under the Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority (Erra) in Hazara division.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Hazara Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education Moatasim Billah, and deputy commissioners of Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts, as well as the representatives of Communication & Works and Education Departments.