Court orders release of TV anchor

LAHORE: A court in the Punjab capital on Friday ordered the release of TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan after discharging a hate speech case against him.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the journalist from the Lahore airport when he reached there to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates in the case registered over making provocative speech at a conference. The TV anchor was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk today.
