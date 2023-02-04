Khar visiting Colombo to attend 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Minister of state for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has arrived in Colombo on a two days official visit.

The MoS was received by Sri Lankan State Minister for Tourism Diana Gamage , Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka , Maj General (retired) Umar Farooq Burki and officials of the High Commission.

The MoS is visiting Sri Lanka to attend 75th Independence Day anniversary celebrations of Sri Lanka as a Guest of Honour. In addition to attending the Independence Day events, she will call on the Sri Lankan leadership and hold a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have historic ties that have grown steadily in all aspects of bilateral cooperation. The two Countries also have worked closely in multilateral forums including South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. The visit of the Minister of State would contribute to enhanced understanding between the two countries and signal Pakistan’s support for Sri Lanka in a difficult time.