Iranian director Jafar Panahi released after hunger strike

PARIS: Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been released on bail after starting a hunger strike to protest against his almost seven-month detention, supporters said on Friday.
The director, a winner at all the big European film festivals, had been arrested months before the current anti-regime protests erupted. But his imprisonment became a symbol of the plight of artists speaking out against the authorities.
Panahi has been released from Tehran´s Evin prison “two days after starting his hunger strike for freedom”, the US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on Twitter, while Iran’s reformist Shargh newspaper published an image of Panahi jubilantly embracing a supporter after being released on bail. His wife Tahereh Saeedi posted a picture on Instagram of Panahi being driven from prison in a vehicle.
ROME: Twelve migrants have died in the Central Mediterranean, Italian officials and a rescue charity said on Friday,...
SANTIAGO: Chile has declared a state of disaster in several central-southern regions after a devastating heat wave...
PARIS: Experts have warned that the recent detection of bird flu in mammals including foxes, otters, minks, seals and...
BAGHDAD: The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, where so-called...
JUBA: At least 21 people have been killed in a cattle raid in South Sudan on the eve of a visit by Pope Francis to...
MOSCOW: Russia on Friday said it will nationalise “foreign” assets in annexed Crimea -- including those with...
Comments