OGDCL donates Rs100m to flood fund

Islamabad : As a responsible corporate entity, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) - the leading Exploration & Production Company of Pakistan - has donated Rs100 million to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people of the country, says a press release.
Khalid Siraj Subhani, managing director/CEO OGDCL, presented the cheque of Rs100 million to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, during a ceremony held at the PM office. The donated amount will be spent on the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.
With a generous corporate social responsibility doctrine to sponsor initiatives for socio-economic development in the country, OGDCL extended financial support to flood-victims.
Earlier, the company had also contributed Rs115m as relief assistance to mitigate the sufferings of the flood-affected people of Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Torrential rains and catastrophic floods caused widespread devastation in several parts of the country in July 2022.
