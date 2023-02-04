IGP, chief commissioner visit Peshawar

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visited police lines headquarters, Peshawar and ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’. They offered ‘Fateha’ for the martyred souls and laid a floral wreath at the monument.
IGP Islamabad said that, we as a nation are indebted to the eternal sacrifices of our martyrs. The history of the police is full of eternal sacrifices for the safety of our country and the nation, cowardly terrorist actions cannot lower the morale of the police personnel.
The officers and jawans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made endless sacrifices, which will never go in vain. They laid down their life for the country by playing a key role in counter-terrorism along with security agencies while protecting the motherland.
As the 5th most populous country of the world, with an estimated population of 234 million, a large proportion of the...
Islamabad : A Chinese company has successfully preserved the breed of a superior but aged Pakistani buffalo through...
Islamabad : All branded and non-branded items have increased prices by Rs35 to 50 while food items like vegetable,...
Islamabad : A diagnostic study of Punjab titled ‘Protecting Women’s Marriage Rights in Pakistan’ has reported...
Islamabad : The civic agency has formally launched a campaign to plant 500,000 saplings in a model forestry park in...
Islamabad : The Safe City database has been entered 382,000 persons in ‘Hotel Eye’ software, a police spokesman...
Comments