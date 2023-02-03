PSO directed to charter PNSC fleet for POL import

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum (SSCP) which met here on Thursday asked the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to charter a fleet of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) for import of petroleum products to save huge foreign exchange being paid to ships of foreign companies.

The meeting chaired by Abdul Qadir observed that by saving 200 million dollars foreign exchange, the payment on reduced fares could be made to the PNSC in national currency. Members present at the meeting included Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Saadia Abbasi, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Saifullah Abro and senior officers from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the OGDCL and the OGRA. The matters discussed included gas theft from the main pipeline, especially in Sindh; gas load-shedding in Sindh and Balochistan and non-establishment of LPG stations in Panjgur; the PSO not chartering PNSC fleet for POL import and 11 oil and gas discoveries by the OGDCL in the past year.

Deliberating over the issue of gas theft from the main pipeline, especially in Sindh, the committee was informed that a total of 385 cases were registered against all types of pipeline crimes/violations, 26 convictions were secured and 56 accused were fined millions of rupees. To date, there has been no conviction of any PARCO staff. Discussing gas load-shedding in Sindh, the committee took notice of the fact that many industries were involved in gas theft by installing large compressors to divert gas supply. The committee demanded details of the industries and action taken against them.

On gas load-shedding in Balochistan and non-establishment of LPG stations in Panjgur, the committee raised concerns regarding usurpation of rights of smaller provinces and asserted that the issue be addressed with sincerity to remove grievances. The matter of closure of gas supply to gas stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was taken up as well and the committee was informed that this was done to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers. The meeting recommended that the matter be taken up with the prime minister. especially in Sindh; gas load-shedding in Sindh and Balochistan and non-establishment of LPG stations in Panjgur; the PSO not chartering PNSC fleet for POL import and 11 oil and gas discoveries by the OGDCL in the past year.

Deliberating over the issue of gas theft from the main pipeline, especially in Sindh, the committee was informed that a total of 385 cases were registered against all types of pipeline crimes/violations, 26 convictions were secured and 56 accused were fined millions of rupees. To date, there has been no conviction of any PARCO staff. Discussing gas load-shedding in Sindh, the committee took notice of the fact that many industries were involved in gas theft by installing large compressors to divert gas supply. The committee demanded details of the industries and action taken against them.

On gas load-shedding in Balochistan and non-establishment of LPG stations in Panjgur, the committee raised concerns regarding usurpation of rights of smaller provinces and asserted that the issue be addressed with sincerity to remove grievances. The matter of closure of gas supply to gas stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was taken up as well and the committee was informed that this was done to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers. The meeting recommended that the matter be taken up with the prime minister.

Discussing slab rates for Balochistan, Qadir stressed the need to ensure that people are facilitated and slab rates are not applied to bills in Balochistan in the winter. It was informed that during the past year, a total of 15 oil and gas discoveries were made in Pakistan. Reviewing the list, Qadir issued directives to the SSGC and the SNGPL to tackle the issue of low gas pressure and interruption, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being gas producing provinces.