HEC launches cohort-II of NDFP

Islamabad: The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), an academic wing of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has launched the Cohort-II of National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) for the newly inducted faculty members of public sector higher education institutions (HEIs).

Twenty-eight faculty members are taking part in the capacity-building programme. Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed graced the opening ceremony with his presence as chief guest. He congratulated the participants for being chosen for the noble profession of teaching. He stated that “being an educator is one of the most rewarding professions, as you can make a difference in the life of people and it is one of the greatest acts of charity one can perform as a Muslim and as a human being.”

The chairman urged the participants to actively contribute to the resolution of social issues by enabling their students to become skilful, valuable, and effective members of society. He asserted that HEC will keep performing its role in the capacity building of HEIs. In his welcome address earlier, Advisor (Academics, Curriculum & NAHE) Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan briefed the participants about the initiatives taken by NAHE for the capacity building of faculty.