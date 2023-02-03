CDA demolishes several illegal structures

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its anti-enrichment drive on Thursday demolishing several illegal structures from the state land across the city.
The mega operation against the land mafia was launched in line with directives of CDA Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal to purge the city of encroachers, said a press release. During the operation today, the enforcement teams razed down several establishments in different areas including Sabzi Mandi, G-11, Abpara Market G-7, Javed Market, IJP Road, G-6, G-5 and Bhara Kahu. Similarly, in another operation four rooms and one roof were demolished at Sector G-10.
