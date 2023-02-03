Woman booked for misbehaving with traffic police officer

On the complaint of a DSP of the Karachi traffic police, the Civil Lines police have registered an FIR against a woman who has been accused of misbehaving with the senior police officer while he was performing his duties.

The Civil Lines police said they received a complaint from DSP Traffic (South) Ishtiaq Hussain, who said he and other traffic police officials were on duty at PIDC Chowk on Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road on Thursday morning when they spotted a vehicle being driven recklessly.

The DSP said he ordered his subordinates to intercept the vehicle, adding that he then informed the driver that he had committed a traffic signal violation. The officer said that during the conversation, the woman sitting next to the driver stepped out of the vehicle and started using abusive language and also slapped him.

The DSP said the woman also threatened him, adding that a VVIP movement on the road gave the woman the opportunity to leave the scene. The officer, however, later approached the Civil Lines police station and filed a formal complaint against the woman for misbehaving with him.

Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Later, the woman and her brother apologised to the DSP, who accepted their apology, police said and added that the case would be later cancelled in the investigation.