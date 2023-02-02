ADR panel stresses speedy implementation of legal framework

ISLAMABAD: The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Committee on Wednesday reviewed the progress made on the ADR laws and stressed raising public awareness in this regard.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan on Wednesday chaired the second meeting of the committee held in the conference room of the Supreme Court Building at Islamabad. The forum reviewed the progress made by the provinces and Islamabad Capital Territory and emphasised upon speedy implementation of ADR legal framework. The ADR Committee has been constituted by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial upon the initiative of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan for institutionalising the ADR mechanism in the country.

Further, the committee has been mandated to ensure concerted and coordinated efforts at the national level to implement ADR laws across the country. The representative of the Law Department of Punjab informed the committee that the ADR law has been enforced to the extent of Lahore as a pilot project. The chair, however, showed concern and urged for implementation of same across the province at the earliest. It was also informed by the representative that considerable progress has been made in the context of establishment of accreditation authority in the province. Moreover, at the Lahore High Court (LHC) steps have been taken to establish a dedicated directorate for monitoring data of ADR cases. It was informed that the High Court of Sindh has notified three mediation centres at Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur. The training for mediators and judges has also been initiated. Moreover, for public awareness on ADR law various initiatives have been taken which were appreciated by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

During the meeting the Home Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported that in 20 districts ‘Saliseen’ (mediators) have been notified and in the remaining districts will be notified soon. It was further shared that a number of developments were also reported for Islamabad Capital Territory including formulation of ADR Center Accreditation and Mediation Accreditation (Eligibility) Rules by the Islamabad High Court and Ministry of Law and Justice.

The province of Balochistan said that that the ADR law has been formulated which shall be soon notified. The Federal Judicial Academy director general also gave briefing on the training manual prepared for imparting training to the judges, lawyers and mediators. The ADR committee emphasised that a unified mechanism be devised for monitoring and collection of data on ADR cases. The committee also stressed advocacy campaign for raising public awareness on ADR legal framework in Pakistan.

The members of the committee include LHC’s Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf, SHC’s Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry, BHC’s Justice Muhammad Ijaz Swati, Justice Hashim Khan Kakkar, and IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar.