Wednesday February 01, 2023
Zardari asks govt to raise monthly minimum wage toRs35,000

By APP
February 01, 2023

KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday recommended the government to increase the monthly minimum wage of labourers to Rs35,000 to provide them relief amid the high cost of living.

He urged the govearnment to make an official decision in this regard to ease out the problems of lower-income group. Zardari said the government should take steps to redress the grievances of labourers and resolve their issues.

