Two monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo

HOUSTON: Two emperor tamarin monkeys have gone missing at the Dallas Zoo, the latest in a string of bizarre animal incidents to rock the facility in the US state of Texas.
Zoo authorities called the local police “after the animal care team discovered two of our emperor tamarin monkeys were missing,” the zoo tweeted late on Monday. In a separate statement, Dallas police said a cut was made to the monkey habitat “and it is believed the animals were intentionally taken from the enclosure.”
