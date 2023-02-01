 
Wednesday February 01, 2023
Three al-Qaeda suspects killed in Yemen drone strike

By AFP
February 01, 2023

DUBAI: Three alleged al-Qaeda militants were killed in a suspected US drone strike in northeastern Yemen on Tuesday, local government officials said.

The attack was carried out on a car in Marib province, the scene of heavy fighting in 2021 in Yemen´s long-running civil war, the officials said. “Three al-Qaeda members were killed in a strike by a drone that is believed to be American,” a government official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

