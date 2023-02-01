Two die in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed in different incidents here on Tuesday.

A labourer, Islam Shah, was injured during work in the Khaki area and was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body was handed over to his family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities there.

In another incident, one Mohammad Naeem fell into a gorge in Sum Dilnabi area.

The locals shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari where doctors pronounced him dead.