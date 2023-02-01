Martyred cops laid to rest with state honours

CHARSADDA/ NOWSHERA/MARDAN: The martyred cops were laid to rest in their native districts with state honours on Tuesday.

The 18 police personnel, who had martyred in the suicide blast in mosque in the Police Lines, Peshawar, were laid to rest with state honours in their respective native towns in Charsadda district.

The martyred personnel were identified as DSP Rabnawaz Khan, Sun-Inspectors Hayat Shah, Murad Khan, Noorul Haq and Assistant sub-Inspectors Rizwanullah, Laiqat Ali, head-constable Ashfaq Khan, constables Shahab Khan, Abdul Wadood, Khalid Khan, Naseem Shah, Gul Sharaf, Iftikhar, Ibne Amin, Zulfoqar, Daud Khan, Amjad Khan and Suleman.

The martyred cops were laid to rest in their respective area with state honours.

In Nowshera, four policemen, who were martyred in the Peshawar suicide attack, were were laid to rest with state honours.

The fallen cops included Deputy Superintendent of Police, Security, Zahid Khan, Sub-Inspector Tilawat Shah, Sub-Inspector Asad and Constable Wahid Gul, all belonging to the Nowshera district.

District Police Officer Mohammad Umar Khan, police and civil officers and a large number of people attended the funeral prayers of the fallen cops. Later, their bodies were laid to rest with state honours at their ancestral graveyards.

In Mardan, the funeral prayers of the five cops, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were offered in different parts of the district.

They included ASI Sher Bahadur, a resident of Rehman Colony Jabbar, head constable Sharaftullah, a resident of Garhi Kapura, constable Irfan, a resident of Takht Bhai, constable Mohammad Saeed, a resident of Katlang and constable Khalid Khan, a resident of Garhi Kapura.

Sub-Inspector Usmanuddin, a resident of Shergarh, ASI Naveed Ahmed, a resident of Lunkhwar and constables Shahryar, a resident of Takht Bhai and Zeeshan, a resident of Katlang, were injured in the blast.

The funeral prayers of the martyred police cops were offered in their respective villages.

A large number of people attended the funeral prayer of the fallen cops.