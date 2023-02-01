Rain helps increase river inflows

LAHORE:Widespread rains in catchment areas has helped in increasing river inflows.

According to water report issued by Wapda, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Tuesday is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17,200 cusecs and Outflows 25,000 cusecs, Kabul atNowshera: Inflows 10,900 cusecs and Outflows 10,900 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows17,600 cusecs and Outflow 17,600, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 13,300 cusecs

and Outflows 4,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 36,800 cusecs and Outflows 31,000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 31,600 cusecs and Outflows 31,600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 35,800 cusecs and Outflows 38,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 41,200 cusecs and Outflows 41,200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 37,700 cusecs and Outflows 26,000 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 26,000 cusecs and Outflows 11,500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 10,400 cusecs and Outflows

Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 7,600 cusecs and Outflow 7,600 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 5,100 cusecs and Outflows 5,100 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,398 feet, present level 1,493.63 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage Tuesday 2.902 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,129.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage Tuesday 1.059 MAF.