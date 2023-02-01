 
close
Wednesday February 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Perils of science

February 01, 2023

The popularity of the internet has come at the cost of our privacy and might, one day, be the death of any hope of liberty. The more science progresses, the greater the threats to humanity appear to get.

The need to hash out a comprehensive system for protecting user privacy in the digital age is paramount.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala

Comments